Officials need help finding the family of man killed on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the Hallmark neighborhood.

On Sunday, the victim was identified as Billy Joe Kelly Jr., 49, according to Louisville Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

Robinson said they are trying to find Kelly's next of kin. The Coroner's Office has not been able to reach anyone at the address where Kelly lived, in the 3400 block of Sherrill Avenue.

Anyone with information on Billy Joe Kelly Jr.'s family is asked to call Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson at 502-574-0140.

Kelly was the driver of the car that crashed into a large tree early Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 2700 block Algonquin Parkway near Beech Street around 4:20 a.m., MetroSafe said.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed that the vehicle was traveling east on Algonquin when the driver, a man, lost control and hit a tree. The driver, Kelly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, also a man, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Mitchell said.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

