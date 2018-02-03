Girl, 7, treated for flu and scarlet fever before her death

Savanna Jessie, 7, died Friday after testing positive for flu, strep and scarlet fever and receiving treatment. (Source: Family/WRTV/CNN)

COLUMBUS, IN (WRTV/CNN) - Savanna Jessie's family said they will remember her for the love and light she brought into their lives.

"Everybody is devastated. You never expect it to happen to you, ever," said Courtney Hargett, Savanna's aunt.

The 7-year-old died Friday after testing positive for flu, strep and scarlet fever and receiving treatment. She lived with her father and was in first grade at Lincoln Elementary School.

"We got news Friday that she had been sick and that he had taken her to the hospital Thursday evening, and that after they left the hospital, he took her home, put her in bed and then found her Friday morning," Hargett said.

Savanna was unresponsive. Medics rushed her to Columbus Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Savanna came into this world seven weeks early. She was a fighter, but boy was strong," Hargett said. "As she grew she was so smart, smartest little girl you'd ever meet. And she smiled, she loved to make people laugh."

Savanna's family warned other parents: "Be careful, monitor your children very closely and make sure they're vaccinated."

A forensic pathologist completed an autopsy Friday, but the final ruling on Savanna's cause of death may take up to three weeks.

