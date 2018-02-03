Man charged in Abigail Drive double murder extradited back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man arrested in Texas for a Louisville shooting is back in Jefferson County.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested in Texas for murder of 2 Louisville men near Bowman Field

Aaron Hernandez, 23, was booked into the Louisville Metro Detention Center Friday evening. Hernandez is accused of shooting Joshua Rice, 30, and David Kandelaki, 31, in an apartment on Abigail Drive on January 18.

Hernandez has been charged with two counts of murder, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Louisville Metro Police detectives said Hernandez was arrested in Fayette County, Texas a few days after the shooting.

Hernandez is being held on a one million dollar bond.

