Cell phones cause cancer: An old study with new results

Three-thousand rodents were used for this research. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a new take on an old study, cell phones cause cancer.

Studies in the past have had mixed results about radio frequency and cell phones' impact on certain health problems, such as an increased risk of tumors.

Now, reports released by the US Department of Health and Human Services' National Toxicology Program add to the cell phone conundrum.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged in double murder extradited to Louisville

+ LMPD officer shot during narcotics investigation identified

+ One teen dead in shooting on East Indian Trail

In this study, researchers exposed rats and mice to high levels of radiofrequency radiation, 9 hours a day for more than two years. They failed to prove a strong link between radiation and any health problems except one: tumors surrounding nerves in the hearts of male rats.

For humans, who text, watch videos and talk on cell phones, there has always been a concern whether radiofrequency radiation from cell phones might lead to brain tumors.

In a statement to NBC News, the wireless industry said there's no evidence backing the study saying, "since the introduction of cell phones in the mid-1980s, the rate of brain tumors in the united states has remained stable."

Brain cancer experts agree, saying the real danger of cell phones is texting while driving.

"We know that this clearly has been linked to MVA's [motor vehicle accidents] and accidents and we know that that's a significant source of morbidity," UH Cleveland Medical Center Dr. Andrew Sloan said.

Three-thousand rodents were used for this research. Their radiofrequency radiation exposure started in utero and lasted all their lives.

For more information on the study click or tap here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.