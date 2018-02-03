Warren County Sheriff Office asks for public's help locating missing foster kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police asking for the public's help as they search for three Bowling Green foster children.

Amber Smith, 17 and Jasmine Davis, 15 ran away from their foster home Friday night from the 200 block of Countrywood Place in Bowling Green, along with Davis' one-year-old daughter, Mya, according to the Warren County Sheriff Office.

Officials believe the juveniles had assistance with an unknown subject with a vehicle.

Emergency Management are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at (270) 842-1633.

