2 Indiana adults charged with drug possession in Scott County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Indiana adults have been arrested for drug possession while trying evading police in Scott County.

On Friday afternoon, two Indiana State Troopers answered a call about a possible stolen vehicle at the Campbell's Motel in Scottsburg, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were also looking for Devin Coomer, 25, at the motel who had an active arrest warrant.

Troopers tried to talk to Coomer and his alleged girlfriend, MaKallie Quick, 20 but ran from the motel room out of a back window.

After a short chase, Coomer and Quick were captured and charged with cocaine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance. Coomer was also charged with an out of county arrest warrant.

Indiana State Police said a syringe, a spoon with burnt white residue and suspected heroin were found in their motel room.

The vehicle was found not to be stolen, both subjects were booked into the Scott County Jail.

