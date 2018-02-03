Crews fight fire in Wyandotte neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews fight fire in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in the Wyandotte neighborhood. 

Louisville Metro firefighters were called to the corner of Cliff Avenue and West Florence Avenue around 1 pm Saturday, MetroSafe said. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a one-story home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

