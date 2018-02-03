1 killed, young boy flown to hospital after Bremen house fire

Bremen Fire Department said one man was killed in the house fire and a young boy was flown to the hospital. (WFIE)

One person was killed and a young boy was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital after a house fire early Saturday.

Bremen Fire Department told our reporter at the scene a man died from the fire in the 3600 block of KY-2551. Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch says the call came in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is what’s left of a home in Bremen, KY that caught fire this morning. Dispatch confirms that the call came in at 7:31 am. Bremen Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of KY 2551. Crews are no longer on scene. @14News @Chellsie14News pic.twitter.com/7pDRmOdhO1 — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) February 3, 2018

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Bremen Fire confirms one man died in that fire. A young boy made it out. He was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital. We have no word on his condition at this time. Names have not been released yet either. Investigators are still working to determine the cause. @14News @Chellsie14News pic.twitter.com/r7m5zwhD8L — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) February 3, 2018

