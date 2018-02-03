Several arrests made in Graves County, KY traffic stop

Several arrests were made in Graves County, KY following a traffic stop and altercation with a deputy.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, a Detective made a traffic stop on Paris Road. The driver pulled into the Huddle House parking lot and the driver and passengers began hiding things.

Four men were in the vehicle. One of the passengers started to run, but the officer got to the back door to stop them.

The officer saw several bags of SPICE, a synthetic drug, on the floorboard. After a search of everyone and the vehicle, the four men were arrested on several charges.

Shatiran Noonan, 20, was the driver of the vehicle, he was charged with DUI, Possession of Marijuana and various other traffic offenses.

Gabriel Vejar, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and he was charged with Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jalon Johnson, 23, also a passenger was charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Martavous Noonan, 19, another passenger was charged with Giving an Officer a False Name, Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana.

While the officers were collecting evidence, several people came to observe what was going on. Two juveniles bystanders were family members of the men arrested.

They became uncooperative and were taken into custody. They resisted arrest and one of them injured an officer's hand and leg.

After being placed in a cruiser, they began kicking the doors. One of the officers opened the door attempting to calm them down and one of the juveniles tried to escape.

The juveniles were taken to the Sheriff's office and the juvenile that assaulted the officer was charged with Assault 3rd Degree, Attempted Escape, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

The other juvenile was released to a parent after being charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct and Menacing.

The injured officer was treated for his injuries.

