610 Magnolia's LEE Initiative seeks lady chefs for leadership program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The restaurant and food services industry is dominated by male leadership.

In Louisville, where the restaurant industry is thriving, one restaurant wants to offer opportunities to an underrepresented group - female chefs.

"When you walk into this industry it is common that the head chef is a male, the general manager is a male, the sommelier is a male," General Manager of 610 Magnolia Lindsey Ofcacek said.

Ofcacek has over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and her observations are accurate. According to DATA USA, 79% of chefs and head cooks are males.

"There are a lot of women at the bottom and not a lot at the top. And in order to see our industry thrive, we need to change that," Ofcacek said.

In November, Ofcacek, along with Chef Edward Lee, came up with the idea of an internship program for five females in the industry.

Dubbed the "Women Chefs of Kentucky Initiative," participants will be connected to successful chefs across the county and will train here in Louisville with Chef Lee.

"For me, something that helped me in the industry was having strong women as mentors," Ofcacek said.

The LEE Initiative is an acronym for Let’s Empower Employment.

Any woman working in Kentucky with at least 2 years experience working in a restaurants and at least one year in a kitchen is eligible to apply. Ofcacek says letters of recommendation will be considered in the application process.

"This program will help build confidence in young women, help them define their career path to stay in this industry," Ofcacek said.

The five women will shadow chefs around the country, all expenses paid. They will train under Chef Lee and cook at the James Beard House in New York City.

"They will learn everything from the account to how to run their kitchen," Ofcacek said,

Lindsey said the initiative is small, but hopes it makes waves in an industry that many females may not realize they too can grow in.

The application deadline is February 10th. Interested participants can apply here: www.leeinitiative.org. You can read more about the LEE Initiative here.



