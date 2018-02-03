Two children, two drivers hospitalized in Boone Co. crash

Four people, including two children, were hospitalized following a crash in Union Saturday.

The collision happened as a driver tried to pass another car on U.S. 42 just south of Bleu Yacht Road around 11 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle that was struck was then pushed head-on in front of a garbage truck, according to Rumpke spokesperson Amanda Pratt.

Medical helicopters transported two drivers to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Two children, ages 4 and 2, were also hospitalized. One suffered non-life threatening injuries and the other child was airlifted to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Rumpke truck driver was not hurt.

“We are very glad our driver was not injured during today’s accident, but our hearts remain heavy for those who were hurt. We are keeping them in our prayers,” said Bridgett Biggs, area safety manager at Rumpke Waste & Recycling. “I also want to thank the first responders, they arrived quickly, transported the injured and are working now to conduct a thorough investigation.”

All drivers and passengers were wearing proper restraints, authorities said.

Investigators said one driver was passing in a "no passing zone" at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

