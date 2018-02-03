Oladipo, Bogdanovic lead Pacers over 76ers, 100-92

By COREY ELLIOT

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 100-92 on Saturday night.

Oladipo added nine rebounds and four assists. Domantis Sabonis scored 10 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists. Lance Stephenson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Indiana.

Indiana led 76-75 at the start of the fourth quarter, extended its advantage with an 7-2 run and held on with both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Joel Embiid finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while playing on both nights of the back-to-back. Ben Simmons scored 10 points and added 11 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia fell behind 40-27 in the second quarter but outscored Indiana 24-10 over a seven-minute span for a 51-50 lead. The Pacers used a 12-6 scoring run to end the second quarter to take a 62-57 lead into the locker rooms.

TIP-INS

76ers: Four of Philadelphia's five starters scored in double figures. Philadelphia's starters have scored in double figures 17 times this season. . Simmons has scored at least 10 points in 40 of the 76ers 49 games this season.

Pacers: Nate McMillan returned to the Pacers bench after missing Friday's game in Charlotte due to personal reasons. . The Pacers snapped a seven-game home losing streak to Philadelphia.

TOUGH NIGHT

After recording a double-double in a win against Memphis on Wednesday (15 points, 11 rebounds) and a double-double in a loss to Charlotte on Friday (19 points, 11 rebounds), Myles Turner found himself in foul trouble early against Philadelphia and missed much of the first half. Turner finished the game with no points, three rebounds and two assists.

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Embiid had his fifth consecutive double-double.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Washington on Tuesday

Pacers: Host Washington on Monday

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.