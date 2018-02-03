Mother of teen killed in California neighborhood: “They took my baby from me, they took her."

"Everybody loved my baby," Harrison's mother said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Cee Cee, 18, was shot multiple times while inside her car. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The family leaned on each other at Cee Cee Harrison's vigil on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The mother of 18-year-old Chatariona “Cee Cee” Harrison described the terrifying moment her daughter was murdered.

The 18 year-old's parents were within earshot of the gunfire. They ran outside their Grand Avenue home to find it was their daughter who had been shot.

Lashonda Whitfield, Harrison's mother, said she was inside the house around noon on Friday when Cee Cee stepped out to go to the store.

Less than five minutes later, Harrison’s parents heard gunshots and ran out front -- where they saw their daughter, who had been shot multiple times in her car.

“He [Harrison’s father] pulled her out of the car and screamed her name a couple of times before she stopped breathing,” Whitfield said.

Thirty-six hours later, the crime scene was adorned with pink balloons and flowers for Harrison's vigil.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Teen shot, killed in California neighborhood identified

+ Teen dead in shooting on East Indian Trail in Okolona

+ Neighbor describes a declining neighborhood where LMPD officer was shot

Whitfield worried that the family chain was forever broken by the death of her daughter.

"They hurt us, they broke our chain. They broke our chain," Whitfield said.

Her family, overtaken with grief, leaned on each other while they awaited answers.

“She didn't deserve this, and whoever did this to my baby please, please turn yourself in,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield hopes her daughter will be remembered as a hard worker who, even with two jobs, always found time for her seven brothers and sisters.

“Cee Cee was the life of the party. Everybody loved my baby. Everybody. She looked out for the kids, for everybody. I raised her to be a good girl and she did that for me,” Whitfield said.

Harrison was taken to University Hospital where she died, according to LMPD.

LMPD's investigation hasn't led to any suspects yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.