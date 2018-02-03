Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Argos 55, W. Central 16
Barr-Reeve 56, Loogootee 49, 3OT
Batesville 41, Madison 30
Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Jeffersonville 55
Beech Grove 42, Indpls Roncalli 39
Benton Central 58, Hammond Science and Tech 46
Bloomfield 68, Northview 49
Bloomington South 79, N. Posey 46
Brownsburg 65, Silver Creek 46
Brownstown 53, Clarksville 51
Calumet 59, Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 46
Cass 77, Clinton Central 54
Clinton Prairie 58, N. White 37
Columbus North 66, E. Central 54
Connersville 63, Centerville 34
Covington 59, Covenant Christian 41
Crawfordsville 84, Riverton Parke 52
Culver Academy 69, Traders Point Christian 36
Danville 68, Cloverdale 57
Delphi 71, Rensselaer 46
Eastern Hancock 65, Cowan 22
Edinburgh 50, Crothersville 47
Elkhart Central 50, Elkhart Christian 45
Ev. Harrison 76, Robinson, Ill. 41
Ev. North 84, Corydon 74
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 79, Fremont 52
Ft. Wayne South 78, Lakewood Park 53
Gary Roosevelt 67, Tindley 63
Greencastle 50, Brown Co. 27
Greensburg 83, Jac-Cen-Del 35
Greenwood 43, Greenfield 39
Guerin Catholic 72, Indpls N. Central 62
Hagerstown 79, Franklin Co. 76, 3OT
Hamilton Hts. 73, Twin Lakes 47
Hauser 52, Heritage Christian 42
Hebron 69, N. Newton 30
Heritage 29, Bluffton 25
Heritage Hills 44, Jasper 29
Indianapolis Attucks 65, Lou. Waggener, Ky. 61
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Avon 40
Indpls Brebeuf 73, Indpls Park Tudor 33
Indpls Cathedral 64, Indpls Ritter 51
Indpls Washington 66, Indianapolis Homeschool 64
Kokomo 62, Tipton 50, 2OT
LaPorte 65, Oregon-Davis 63
LaVille 68, W. Noble 58
Lafayette Harrison 73, Lafayette Catholic 51
Lakeland Christian 54, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 48
Lawrence Central 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40
Leo 56, Adams Central 33
Linton 81, White River Valley 50
Maconaquah 75, Peru 67
Madison-Grant 72, Taylor 43
Manchester 71, Wabash 62
Martinsville 56, Terre Haute North 45
Michigan City 62, S. Bend Adams 57
Mishawaka Marian 68, Elkhart Memorial 47
Mississinewa 56, Delta 45
Monroe Central 56, Northeastern 38
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Noblesville 45
N. Harrison 81, Eastern (Pekin) 44
N. Judson 58, Boone Grove 41
N. Putnam 71, S. Vermillion 63
New Albany 89, Columbus East 60
New Haven 59, Huntington North 45
Northridge 60, Jimtown 47
Oldenburg 61, Triton Central 52
Orleans 55, Crawford Co. 40
Paoli 78, Dubois 60
Pendleton Hts. 64, New Palestine 49
Perry Central 64, S. Spencer 55
Pioneer 60, Eastern (Greentown) 48
Princeton 78, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38
Providence Cristo Rey 73, Eminence 34
Rising Sun 62, Southwestern (Shelby) 61
Rock Creek Academy 72, Union (Dugger) 27
S. Central (Elizabeth) 53, Columbus Christian 35
Seymour 63, Salem 56
Shelbyville 87, Plainfield 72
Shenandoah 56, Union Co. 45
Sheridan 51, N. Miami 46
Shoals 60, Bloomington Lighthouse 44
Southport 77, Indpls Tech 69
Southwood 71, Northwestern 66
Springs Valley 60, Borden 43
Tecumseh 66, Lanesville 58
Tell City 53, Ev. Mater Dei 42
Terre Haute South 67, Franklin Central 66
Tippecanoe Valley 42, Rochester 32
Tri-County 62, Kouts 54
Trinity Lutheran 67, New Washington 57
Triton 54, Caston 36
Valparaiso 65, Hammond Noll 50
Vincennes 52, Pike Central 40
W. Lafayette 61, Lafayette Jeff 42
W. Vigo 65, Rockville 52
W. Washington 63, Scottsburg 44
Wapahani 112, Union (Modoc) 27
Washington 61, Southridge 58
Washington Twp. 80, Lake Station 69
Wheeler 82, Whiting 48
Whiteland 65, Bloomington North 50
Wood Memorial 57, Ev. Day 47
Zionsville 68, Decatur Central 45
Hancock Co., Ky. Classic=
Ev. Reitz 60, Hancock Co., Ky. 49
Ev. Reitz 69, Edmonson Co., Ky. 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Sectional Finals=
Class 4A=
1. Crown Point=
Lake Central 46, E. Chicago Central 27
2. Kankakee Valley=
Kankakee Valley 64, Valparaiso 55
3. Penn=
Penn 55, S. Bend St. Joseph's 46
4. Concord=
Elkhart Central 43, Elkhart Memorial 40
5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 81, Ft. Wayne Northrop 66
6. Ft. Wayne South=
Ft. Wayne South 68, Muncie Central 36
7. Logansport=
Zionsville 73, Lafayette-jefferson 46
8. Fishers=
Carmel 68, Hamilton Southeastern 48
9. Connersville=
New Palestine 45, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39
10. Lawrence North=
Warren Central 66, Indpls N. Central 54
11. Perry Meridian=
Indpls Pike 50, Indpls Ben Davis 45
12. Avon=
Brownsburg 47, Plainfield 42
13. Franklin Central=
Center Grove 60, Martinsville 46
14. E. Central=
Columbus East 34, E. Central 32
15. Seymour=
Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Jeffersonville 55, 2OT
16. Ev. Central=
Castle 41, Ev. North 37
Class 3A=
17. Gary West=
Gary West 64, Lighthouse CPA 60
18. Knox=
Knox 45, Twin Lakes 42
19. Glenn=
Mishawaka Marian 43, Glenn 38
20. Frankfort=
Northwestern 67, W. Lafayette 31
21. Fairfield=
Fairfield 42, Wawasee 34
22. Ft. Wayne Dwenger=
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Angola 39
23. Bellmont=
Marion 56, Ft. Wayne Luers 53
24. Blackford=
Hamilton Hts. 41, Yorktown 36, OT
25. Crawfordsville=
Benton Central 56, Greencastle 37
26. Owen Valley=
Owen Valley 59, S. Vermillion 38
27. Indpls Brebeuf=
Indpls Ritter 44, Indianapolis Attucks 30
28. Indpls Manual=
Danville 59, Tri-West 43
29. S. Dearborn=
Greensburg 49, Batesville 43
30. Salem=
Salem 42, Scottsburg 36
31. Princeton=
Vincennes 69, Princeton 54
32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=
Ev. Memorial 56, Gibson Southern 41
Class 2A=
33. Hammond Noll=
Hammond Noll 54, Whiting 26
34. Boone Grove=
N. Judson 36, Winamac 16
35. Central Noble=
Central Noble 55, Bremen 29
36. Eastside=
Bluffton 53, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
37. Oak Hill=
Oak Hill 50, N. Miami 34
38. Lafayette Catholic=
Lafayette Catholic 53, Delphi 39
39. Alexandria=
Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 37
40. Frankton=
Frankton 66, Monroe Central 61
41. Northeastern=
Winchester 63, Cambridge City 36
42. Triton Central=
Triton Central 32, Shenandoah 13
43. Indpls Shortridge=
Covenant Christian 58, Indpls Park Tudor 40
44. Cascade=
S. Putnam 64, Cascade 55
45. S. Ripley=
S. Ripley 60, Milan 24
46. Austin=
Paoli 47, Providence 44
47. N. Daviess=
N. Knox 42, Linton 34
48. Forest Park=
Ev. Mater Dei 46, N. Posey 29
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Michigan City Marquette 69, Morgan Twp. 31
50. W. Central=
N. White 34, S. Newton 22
51. Oregon-Davis=
Oregon-Davis 50, Argos 48
52. Bethany Christian=
Lakewood Park 41, Lakeland Christian 38
53. N. Vermillion=
Rockville 35, Attica 28
54. Clinton Central=
Tri-Central 49, Northfield 42
55. Southern Wells=
Southern Wells 57, Liberty Christian 45
56. Union City=
Tri 46, Randolph Southern 44
57. Clay City=
Bloomfield 35, Clay City 33
58. University=
University 74, Bethesda Christian 55
59. Greenwood Christian=
Indpls Lutheran 55, Tindley 34
60. Waldron=
Jac-Cen-Del 50, Waldron 35
61. S. Central (Elizabeth)=
S. Central (Elizabeth) 63, Rock Creek Academy 41
62. W. Washington=
Trinity Lutheran 55, W. Washington 34
63. Loogootee=
Vincennes Rivet 54, Barr-Reeve 33
64. Wood Memorial=
Dubois 35, Wood Memorial 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
