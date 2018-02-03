Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

Argos 55, W. Central 16

Barr-Reeve 56, Loogootee 49, 3OT

Batesville 41, Madison 30

Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Jeffersonville 55

Beech Grove 42, Indpls Roncalli 39

Benton Central 58, Hammond Science and Tech 46

Bloomfield 68, Northview 49

Bloomington South 79, N. Posey 46

Brownsburg 65, Silver Creek 46

Brownstown 53, Clarksville 51

Calumet 59, Chicago (Solorio Academy), Ill. 46

Cass 77, Clinton Central 54

Clinton Prairie 58, N. White 37

Columbus North 66, E. Central 54

Connersville 63, Centerville 34

Covington 59, Covenant Christian 41

Crawfordsville 84, Riverton Parke 52

Culver Academy 69, Traders Point Christian 36

Danville 68, Cloverdale 57

Delphi 71, Rensselaer 46

Eastern Hancock 65, Cowan 22

Edinburgh 50, Crothersville 47

Elkhart Central 50, Elkhart Christian 45

Ev. Harrison 76, Robinson, Ill. 41

Ev. North 84, Corydon 74

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 79, Fremont 52

Ft. Wayne South 78, Lakewood Park 53

Gary Roosevelt 67, Tindley 63

Greencastle 50, Brown Co. 27

Greensburg 83, Jac-Cen-Del 35

Greenwood 43, Greenfield 39

Guerin Catholic 72, Indpls N. Central 62

Hagerstown 79, Franklin Co. 76, 3OT

Hamilton Hts. 73, Twin Lakes 47

Hauser 52, Heritage Christian 42

Hebron 69, N. Newton 30

Heritage 29, Bluffton 25

Heritage Hills 44, Jasper 29

Indianapolis Attucks 65, Lou. Waggener, Ky. 61

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Avon 40

Indpls Brebeuf 73, Indpls Park Tudor 33

Indpls Cathedral 64, Indpls Ritter 51

Indpls Washington 66, Indianapolis Homeschool 64

Kokomo 62, Tipton 50, 2OT

LaPorte 65, Oregon-Davis 63

LaVille 68, W. Noble 58

Lafayette Harrison 73, Lafayette Catholic 51

Lakeland Christian 54, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 48

Lawrence Central 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 40

Leo 56, Adams Central 33

Linton 81, White River Valley 50

Maconaquah 75, Peru 67

Madison-Grant 72, Taylor 43

Manchester 71, Wabash 62

Martinsville 56, Terre Haute North 45

Michigan City 62, S. Bend Adams 57

Mishawaka Marian 68, Elkhart Memorial 47

Mississinewa 56, Delta 45

Monroe Central 56, Northeastern 38

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52, Noblesville 45

N. Harrison 81, Eastern (Pekin) 44

N. Judson 58, Boone Grove 41

N. Putnam 71, S. Vermillion 63

New Albany 89, Columbus East 60

New Haven 59, Huntington North 45

Northridge 60, Jimtown 47

Oldenburg 61, Triton Central 52

Orleans 55, Crawford Co. 40

Paoli 78, Dubois 60

Pendleton Hts. 64, New Palestine 49

Perry Central 64, S. Spencer 55

Pioneer 60, Eastern (Greentown) 48

Princeton 78, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38

Providence Cristo Rey 73, Eminence 34

Rising Sun 62, Southwestern (Shelby) 61

Rock Creek Academy 72, Union (Dugger) 27

S. Central (Elizabeth) 53, Columbus Christian 35

Seymour 63, Salem 56

Shelbyville 87, Plainfield 72

Shenandoah 56, Union Co. 45

Sheridan 51, N. Miami 46

Shoals 60, Bloomington Lighthouse 44

Southport 77, Indpls Tech 69

Southwood 71, Northwestern 66

Southwood 71, Northwestern 66

Springs Valley 60, Borden 43

Tecumseh 66, Lanesville 58

Tell City 53, Ev. Mater Dei 42

Terre Haute South 67, Franklin Central 66

Tippecanoe Valley 42, Rochester 32

Tri-County 62, Kouts 54

Trinity Lutheran 67, New Washington 57

Triton 54, Caston 36

Valparaiso 65, Hammond Noll 50

Vincennes 52, Pike Central 40

W. Lafayette 61, Lafayette Jeff 42

W. Vigo 65, Rockville 52

W. Washington 63, Scottsburg 44

Wapahani 112, Union (Modoc) 27

Washington 61, Southridge 58

Washington Twp. 80, Lake Station 69

Wheeler 82, Whiting 48

Whiteland 65, Bloomington North 50

Wood Memorial 57, Ev. Day 47

Zionsville 68, Decatur Central 45

Hancock Co., Ky. Classic=

Ev. Reitz 60, Hancock Co., Ky. 49

Ev. Reitz 69, Edmonson Co., Ky. 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Sectional Finals=

Class 4A=

1. Crown Point=

Lake Central 46, E. Chicago Central 27

2. Kankakee Valley=

Kankakee Valley 64, Valparaiso 55

3. Penn=

Penn 55, S. Bend St. Joseph's 46

4. Concord=

Elkhart Central 43, Elkhart Memorial 40

5. Carroll (Ft. Wayne)=

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 81, Ft. Wayne Northrop 66

6. Ft. Wayne South=

Ft. Wayne South 68, Muncie Central 36

7. Logansport=

Zionsville 73, Lafayette-jefferson 46

8. Fishers=

Carmel 68, Hamilton Southeastern 48

9. Connersville=

New Palestine 45, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39

10. Lawrence North=

Warren Central 66, Indpls N. Central 54

11. Perry Meridian=

Indpls Pike 50, Indpls Ben Davis 45

12. Avon=

Brownsburg 47, Plainfield 42

13. Franklin Central=

Center Grove 60, Martinsville 46

14. E. Central=

Columbus East 34, E. Central 32

15. Seymour=

Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Jeffersonville 55, 2OT

16. Ev. Central=

Castle 41, Ev. North 37

Class 3A=

17. Gary West=

Gary West 64, Lighthouse CPA 60

18. Knox=

Knox 45, Twin Lakes 42

19. Glenn=

Mishawaka Marian 43, Glenn 38

20. Frankfort=

Northwestern 67, W. Lafayette 31

21. Fairfield=

Fairfield 42, Wawasee 34

22. Ft. Wayne Dwenger=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Angola 39

23. Bellmont=

Marion 56, Ft. Wayne Luers 53

24. Blackford=

Hamilton Hts. 41, Yorktown 36, OT

25. Crawfordsville=

Benton Central 56, Greencastle 37

26. Owen Valley=

Owen Valley 59, S. Vermillion 38

27. Indpls Brebeuf=

Indpls Ritter 44, Indianapolis Attucks 30

28. Indpls Manual=

Danville 59, Tri-West 43

29. S. Dearborn=

Greensburg 49, Batesville 43

30. Salem=

Salem 42, Scottsburg 36

31. Princeton=

Vincennes 69, Princeton 54

32. Mt. Vernon (Posey)=

Ev. Memorial 56, Gibson Southern 41

Class 2A=

33. Hammond Noll=

Hammond Noll 54, Whiting 26

34. Boone Grove=

N. Judson 36, Winamac 16

35. Central Noble=

Central Noble 55, Bremen 29

36. Eastside=

Bluffton 53, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

37. Oak Hill=

Oak Hill 50, N. Miami 34

38. Lafayette Catholic=

Lafayette Catholic 53, Delphi 39

39. Alexandria=

Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 37

40. Frankton=

Frankton 66, Monroe Central 61

41. Northeastern=

Winchester 63, Cambridge City 36

42. Triton Central=

Triton Central 32, Shenandoah 13

43. Indpls Shortridge=

Covenant Christian 58, Indpls Park Tudor 40

44. Cascade=

S. Putnam 64, Cascade 55

45. S. Ripley=

S. Ripley 60, Milan 24

46. Austin=

Paoli 47, Providence 44

47. N. Daviess=

N. Knox 42, Linton 34

48. Forest Park=

Ev. Mater Dei 46, N. Posey 29

Class 1A=

49. Morgan Twp.=

Michigan City Marquette 69, Morgan Twp. 31

50. W. Central=

N. White 34, S. Newton 22

51. Oregon-Davis=

Oregon-Davis 50, Argos 48

52. Bethany Christian=

Lakewood Park 41, Lakeland Christian 38

53. N. Vermillion=

Rockville 35, Attica 28

54. Clinton Central=

Tri-Central 49, Northfield 42

55. Southern Wells=

Southern Wells 57, Liberty Christian 45

56. Union City=

Tri 46, Randolph Southern 44

57. Clay City=

Bloomfield 35, Clay City 33

58. University=

University 74, Bethesda Christian 55

59. Greenwood Christian=

Indpls Lutheran 55, Tindley 34

60. Waldron=

Jac-Cen-Del 50, Waldron 35

61. S. Central (Elizabeth)=

S. Central (Elizabeth) 63, Rock Creek Academy 41

62. W. Washington=

Trinity Lutheran 55, W. Washington 34

63. Loogootee=

Vincennes Rivet 54, Barr-Reeve 33

64. Wood Memorial=

Dubois 35, Wood Memorial 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.