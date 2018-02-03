Bellarmine's home streak continues

(Bellarmine University Release)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There seems to be something about Illinois Springfield that brings out the best in the Bellarmine University men's basketball team's perimeter shooting in Knights Hall.



A year after sinking a program-record 18 3-pointers against the Prairie Stars, Bellarmine drilled a season-high 14 triples Saturday as the Knights extended their nation's-best winning streak at home to 56 in a 79-54 romp in Knights Hall in Great Lakes Valley Conference action.



Another impressive streak was prolonged for Bellarmine (20-2, 11-2 GLVC), which sealed its 10th consecutive 20-win season. Junior forward Chivarsky Corbett scored a career-high 19 points behind a career-best five 3-pointers against UIS (13-9, 5-7). Senior guard Brent Bach added 14 points and sophomore forward Alex Cook chipped in 11.