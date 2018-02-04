Beechmont dedicates memorial to LMPD Officer Rodman: "He inspired so many people."

The memorial bench to honor Officer Rodman at the Iroquois Library. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Last March, LMPD Officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, the Beechmont neighborhood dedicated a memorial to honor Officer Rodman at the Iroquois Library.

Rodman grew up in Beechmont. His family was there on Saturday, as well as other members of the community.

Including neighbor Susie Kehl, the woman who came up with the idea and spearheaded the project from start to finish.

"He had a heart of gold. And he just, he inspired so many people to just go out and do something great and his legacy will always live on, I think," Kehl said.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Councilman Vitalis Lanshima and Library Director Jim Blanton were also on hand to dedicate the memorial bench.

An artist designed the memorial.

The project was paid for with funds from District 21.

