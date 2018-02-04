Help needed to find rescued Clifton kitty's owner

The cat was rescued after being stuck 60-feet high in a tree for three days. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local judge is looking for a little kitty's owners.

Judge Amber Wolfe took the hungry kitty in and is hoping someone will recognize it.

Wolfe helped save the cat when it was stuck 60 feet up in a tree. She said the cat was there for three days.

The cat was rescued this afternoon in Clifton. It was an ordeal.

Neighbors, Louisville Fire, LMPD - even sheriff's deputies jumped in to help. They had a blanket ready in case the cat jumped.

Finally, they were able to coax the cat to come down to about 35 feet. That's when they were able to bring it down, much to the delight of Wolfe and everyone else who was holding their breath.

The cat appeared very happy she was to finally able to eat.

Judge Wolfe said the cat did have a tag, but no phone number.

If you recognize the rescued cat, please shoot us a message on our WAVE 3 Facebook page.

