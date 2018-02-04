UPDATE: 2 killed, 70+ injured following train collision in Cayce, SC

Lexington Co. emergency officials are now on the scene of a crash and train derailment in Cayce early Sunday morning. (Source: County of Lexington Twitter)

SCEMD confirms that two people are confirmed dead and more than 70 people have been taken to the hospital in a train collision and derailment that happened near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:45 a.m.

The collision was between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train on the tracks. NTSB is investigating the crash.

Lexington Co. emergency officials are on the scene of the train crash and derailment in Cayce early Sunday morning. Pine Ridge Drive is currently blocked as a part of the investigation and officials ask people to stay away from the area during this time.

The passengers were traveling on Amtrak Train 91. If you are concerned that you knew anyone on the Amtrak train, you are asked to call their support line at 1-800-523-9101.

Individuals with questions regarding passengers on train 91 can contact us at 1.800.523.9101 — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 4, 2018

A nearby middle school has been opened as a shelter for surviving passengers of the crash. The Red Cross of South Carolina is also assisting with emergency efforts at the middle school.

#UPDATE: The @RedCrossSC is supporting the opening of a reception site at Pine Ridge Middle School. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

More than 5,000 gallons of gasoline spilled from the CSX train, but there is no threat to the public.

This is the third Amtrak crash since December.

Three people were killed and more than 100 injured when a train derailed in Washington state on December 18, 2017.

One person was killed and another seriously injured when another train carrying Republican lawmakers hit a garbage truck near Crozet, VA, on Jan. 31.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

