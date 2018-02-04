'We can. I can': Recognizing World Cancer Day

The Empire State Building will be lit blue and orange for the eighth year in a row to mark the day.More >>
The Empire State Building will be lit blue and orange for the eighth year in a row to mark the day.More >>
Officials believe the juveniles had assistance from an unknown subject with a vehicle.More >>
Officials believe the juveniles had assistance from an unknown subject with a vehicle.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin said in 2017 he doesn't believe the benefits of expanding gaming outweigh the quote "societal costs."More >>
Governor Matt Bevin said in 2017 he doesn't believe the benefits of expanding gaming outweigh the quote "societal costs."More >>
The 18 year-old's parents were within earshot of the gunfire. They ran outside to find it was their daughter who had been shot.More >>
The 18 year-old's parents were within earshot of the gunfire. They ran outside to find it was their daughter who had been shot.More >>
Wolfe helped save the cat when it was stuck 60 feet up in a tree. She said the cat was there for three days.More >>
Wolfe helped save the cat when it was stuck 60 feet up in a tree. She said the cat was there for three days.More >>