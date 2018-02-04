'We can. I can': Recognizing World Cancer Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunday is World Cancer Day and the American Cancer Society is encouraging individuals to take steps to reduce their risk of cancer while raising awareness.

An estimated eight million people will die from cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

World Cancer Day's theme "We can. I can," explores how everyone can be apart of reducing cancer's global burden.

Worldwide, festivals, walks, campaigns and other events will raise awareness and educate people on how to fight cancer through screening and early detection, through healthy eating and physical activity, by quitting smoking, and by urging public officials to make cancer issues a priority.

The Empire State Building will be lit blue and orange for the eighth year in a row to mark the day. Blue and orange are the Union for International Cancer Control's colors.

To learn more about ways to fight cancer individually and in your community, click or tap here.

