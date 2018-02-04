Mabrey, No. 5 Notre Dame top No. 19 Duke 72-54

By JOEDY McCREARY

AP Sports Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Marina Mabrey scored 18 points, and No. 5 Notre Dame pulled away to beat No. 19 Duke 72-54 on Sunday.

Jackie Young added 17 points and Arike Ogunbowale finished with 12 to help the Fighting Irish (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their seventh straight.

They shot nearly 54 percent in the second half, scored 22 points off Duke's 17 turnovers and used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to wrap up their 14th straight victory in the series.

ACC scoring leader Lexie Brown finished with 16 points, Rebecca Greenwell had 12 and Leaonna Odom added 11 for Duke (18-6, 7-4). Brown's 3-pointer pulled the Blue Devils within 58-52 with 7½ minutes remaining.

Ogunbowale started the decisive burst with a 3-pointer from the left corner, then added two free throws before Young hit a bucket and Mabrey made a 3 to put the Irish up 68-52 with just under 4 minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish are usually good for a single ACC loss per season, and after they got it out of the way at Louisville, they've been on a tear. This counts as a close game in a difficult environment for a Notre Dame team that had won its previous four games by an average of 37.5 points.

Duke: The Blue Devils could have used a resume-building victory over Notre Dame to enhance their case for a top-four NCAA Tournament seeding and the right to play host to a four-team opening-weekend subregional. Instead, their 30-game winning streak in home regular-season games is history.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Has a week off before playing host to Georgia Tech on Feb. 11.

Duke: Plays host to Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

