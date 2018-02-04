Two injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 4 at 1:13 a.m.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Dezirae E. Prouty-Rariden was traveling northwest on Benton Road when she hydroplaned causing her vehicle to cross the center of the road and down an embankment. The vehicle came to a rest after hitting a utility pole and a fire hydrant.

Prouty-Rariden and her passenger, Jereme D. York, 31 of Paducah, were transported to an area hospital with non-light-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for over an hour during an investigation and cleanup. The road was later closed again for utility work but has since been reopened.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.