EXCLUSIVE: LMPD officer placed on reassignment after family says handcuffed man suffered fractured skull

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A video surfaced showing an incident with an LMPD officer involving an 18-year-old man in front of a Louisville bar, now the officer has been reassigned.

The video shows the man who is in handcuffs being forced down by the officer. The man falls and hits his head on what appears to be concrete.

The man suffered a fractured skull, according to his family.

The incident happened on Friday.

The same day, LMPD placed the officer on administrative reassignment. Chief Steve Conrad ordered an investigation be conducted.

LMPD PIO Commander, Sgt. John Bradley provided the following statement:

“LMPD received the video in question on Friday evening. We take each and every incident of this nature very seriously.

Chief Conrad immediately ordered a full investigation into this matter by the Special Investigations Division, which includes the Public Integrity Unit and Professional Standards Unit.

The officer in the video was immediately relieved of his police powers and placed on administrative reassignment - pending the outcome of a thorough investigation.”

