Philly cops use hydraulic fluid on poles to deter climbers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - While Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for the Super Bowl, police are working to keep any victory celebrations firmly on the ground.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police officers were out Sunday afternoon rolling hydraulic fluid onto light poles to keep celebrating fans from climbing them in case of an Eagles victory.
Officers who declined to give their names reported greasing about 100 poles up and down Broad Street. They dubbed themselves the "Pole Patrol" rather than the earlier "Crisco Cops" that applied shortening that failed to stop some fans after the NFC championship victory.
Philadelphia's police commissioner earlier vowed a safe but effective alternative before the big game. He said police had to assure the safety of fans "as well as the people who they could fall down on."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>