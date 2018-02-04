Colts Edwin Jackson one of two people killed in car crash

Colts Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed in a crash on I-70 in Indianapolis.

According to NBC affiliate WTHR, Indiana State Police say the driver of a 2018 Lincoln that stopped on the side of the road was 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana. They believe he was a ride-sharing operator who was driving 26-year-old Edwin Jackson, who plays for the Indianapolis Colts, and Jackson became ill. WTHR reports Monroe pulled to the side of the road and got out of the car to assist Jackson.

WTHR says a suspected drunk driver, driving a pick-up truck, hit Monroe, Jackson and their car. One of the victims was thrown along the shoulder of the interstate, and the other victim was thrown into the center travel lane of the roadway.

Both Jackson and Monroe were pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The driver of the truck has been identified and taken to jail.

The Indianapolis Colts have released a statement on the death of inside linebacker Edwin Jackson:

“We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson’s passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our own.



Edwin Jackson always brought a smile to our locker room and the community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.



We will miss him greatly: https://t.co/Vuql2FD59R pic.twitter.com/7gVR9PvmuA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 4, 2018

Jackson, from Atlanta, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts in 2015 and started eight games in 2016.

