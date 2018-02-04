Getting help after a parent dies

Grief therapy for children who have lost a parent involves talking about the loss. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - The NBC Drama "This Is Us" airing on Super Bowl Sunday will show us how Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia) actually died.

It’s sure to be an emotional episode.

Even though it’s a television show, children losing a parent is a reality for some families. We wanted to find out what help is available for kids in this situation in the Louisville area.

The family of James Bickers, a former voice on WFPL and WFPK, was able to get help from Hosparus.

James died in September of 2016 of liver failure. He was just 45 years old and the father of three children.

"I miss not having him there to ask him something because he was so smart. I could ask him anything he'd know the answer to it,” Miles Bickers, his 15-year-old son said.

James’ widow Nancy is trying to find answers too after losing her husband of 25 years.

"I try to say his name as much as I can, because I don't want them to forget. I don't want to forget,” Nancy Bickers said.

After his death, Nancy enrolled the children in a Hosparus Program called Rooted in Hope. Once a week they gathered with other kids who had lost a parent.

"Like when I was in this class, the other two people who were in there, they both lost their dad by heart attack,” said 9-year-old Ellery Bickers.

"It made me realize there are other people, and that I'm not alone, and I can talk to people and that there are ways to deal with grief,” 12-year-old Lucy Bickers said.

Hosparus' Grief Counseling Center has rooms for conversation and comfort. There’s a room filled with art supplies to distract anxious hands. And counselors who know how to console.

"Kids don't know how to do this thing called grief. We're the guide for them, and so by us showing them the way - that it's ok to cry. Okay to talk about the person and share stories about the person. They feel more comfortable to do that,” Child and Adolescent Services Coordinator for Hosparus Candice Evans said.

Nancy Bickers said her heart hurts for her children, who have changed and grown so much since their father died. She said getting into counseling has been helpful.

"Talk about it. Don't be alone. Talking about it has been the best thing I have ever done,” Nancy said.

A new session of the Rooted in Hope program begins Monday, February 5th.

Hosparus also offers a three-day camp each August called Camp Evergreen.

Families who have lost a loved one will share memories of their loved one and also connect with other families in a similar situation.

For more information go to www.HosparusHealth.org or call the Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center at 502-456-5451.

