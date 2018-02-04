Activists block light rail carrying spectators to Super Bowl

By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Activists protesting police brutality chained themselves along a light-rail line carrying ticketholders to the Super Bowl on Sunday, halting trains in both directions.
Metro Transit's Green Line was shut down a little after 2 p.m., about three hours before kickoff, by a group of about 30 activists at the Stadium Village station. Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said the agency had a contingency plan to get ticketholders to the game on time.
Chinyere Tutashinda, a spokeswoman for the activists, said they were also protesting authorities' decision to dedicate the city's two light-rail lines to Super Bowl ticketholders on Sunday. Non-ticketholders had to use buses instead.
Black Lives Matter and several other groups planned two separate events and a march Sunday afternoon. About 300 people had gathered at a park a couple of miles south of U.S. Bank Stadium, and planned a march that would have them arrive at the stadium near 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. on why comedians are the "white blood cells of a sickened democracy"More >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentMore >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.More >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayMore >>