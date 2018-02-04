Rangers sign 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to minor league deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have signed 44-year-old Bartolo Colon to a minor league contract and invited the pitcher to big league spring training.
The Rangers announced the move Sunday.
Colon was a combined 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts for Atlanta and Minnesota last season. He was released by the Braves on July, then signed with the Twins and went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts for them.
Colon has 240 career victories in 20 seasons with 10 different teams, including the Montreal Expos. The portly right-hander has posted 21 career wins against Texas, the most by any pitcher.
A four-time All-Star, he won the 2005 AL Cy Young Award with the Angels.
Texas was 78-84 last year. Rangers pitchers and catchers are set to hold their first spring workout Feb. 15 in Surprise, Arizona.
