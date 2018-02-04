Clarksville man doesn't let an amputated leg hold him back

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Every day, Austin Metzler arrives at the office, gathers his clipboard and hits the floor.

Austin works at the Green Tree Mall, giving out surveys for Opinions, Ltd., a market research firm. He's known around the mall for his contagious laugh and strong work ethic.

"This is my 350 view of everyone around me, and I can scope out the ages I need [for surveys]," Metzler said.

Austin Metzler lost his right leg in 2015 due to a hereditary blood clotting deficiency. He went through months of rehabilitation. His first prosthetic was a hinged leg.

Once he was strong enough, Metzler started applying to jobs.

"I went everywhere I thought they would hire somebody with a disability, but they didn't," Metzler said.

Three months ago, Emily McCallum hired Austin to work for Opinions LTD. She knew he would have a support system.

"That's what I see - an individual that is self-motivating and has some tenacity," McCallum said.

Clifford Todd also takes surveys for Opinions and is a double amputee. He has been using prosthetics for 10 years and walks the mall, something he knows Austin will also do one day.

"It feels like he is my little brother, and I try to encourage him," Clifford Todd said.

Right now Metzler is in a wheelchair, but he has plans to one day walk the floors.

"My life didn't end when they took the leg,” Metzler said. “Once I started feeling the strength, I knew I wanted to move and a wheel chair wouldn't get it."

Austin is now on a microprocessor prosthetic. It runs on a battery and records his walking patterns. One day he'll make the trip around the mall. Until then, the Metzler said the challenge keeps him going.

"With whatever piece of equipment, and places like Opinion - that gives me a place to feel a part of something that's the stuff that brings you back," Metzler said. "Once you feel like you are still a part of something, you got nothing to cry about."

