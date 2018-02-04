Louisville's Got Talent to showcase city's best

All proceeds from Louisville’s Got Talent will directly benefit CenterStage Acting Out. (Source: Louisville's Got Talent)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first round of auditions for Louisville's Got Talent is quickly approaching.

The competition is geared towards young talent between the ages of 6 and 18. Auditions are from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, February 11 at The J, 3600 Dutchmans Ln.

Any and all talents are welcome; past acts include musicians, magicians, dancers and comedians.

Those interested in competing can register here. Registration costs $20.

The Top 20 finalists will compete in the live Grand Finale on Sunday, March 25.

This year's grand prize winner will receive $500.

The Grand Finale judges are:

Ben Sollee, Kentucky-born Cellist, Singer-Songwriter and Composer

Robert Curran, Louisville Ballet Artistic Director

Erika Denise, Louisville Central Community Center Fine Arts Coordinator

Andrea Diggs, Kidsview Founder & Director

Jason Clayborn, Louisville-born Grammy Nominated Gospel Singer

Claudia Benack, Carnegie Mellon University, Associate Voice Teaching Professor

All proceeds from Louisville’s Got Talent will directly benefit CenterStage Acting Out, a touring children’s theatre troupe that travels to schools and community venues, presenting educational musical theatre to students of all ages.

