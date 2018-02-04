Teen arrested for murder of Fern Creek High School student

The scene on East Indian Trail on Friday night. (Source: Miles Jackson / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager has been arrested in the murder of a Fern Creek High School student.

KenDell Smith was shot and killed Friday evening at an apartment off East Indian Trail in Okolona.

Police confirmed that the suspect is also a juvenile.

LMPD has not said what led to the death, but Smith's family members said he died while playing an internet challenge game where teens point guns at each other and post it on social media.

A teen died in Memphis on January 25 while playing the "No Lackin Challenge." He was shot in the head.

KenDell would have turned 18 in September.

Smith and his mother had moved from Chicago to escape the violence there. Smith was shot in the back nearly two years ago.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help his mother pay for his funeral costs.

