Patriot’s Bill Belichick funds new uniforms for Marion Moore football team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick, donated a big chunk of change to the football players at Marion Moore High School.

The Moore Mustangs were awarded a $10,000 gr ant from Belichick to pay for new uniforms.

The team has been wearing the same uniforms for eight years.

Coach Rob Reader said the jerseys were tearing and the numbers were falling off.

“I feel like I’ll play better. You look good, you play good,” said junior player Larry Johnson.

School coaches and JCPS gr ant writers applied for the gr ant through the Bill Belichick Foundation and got the good news last month.

“There’s a catch phrase going around Moore right now called ‘swagger.’ So, it’s going to give them a little bit of that and they’ll feel good about themselves,” Coach Reader said.

The money will cover 60 new uniforms.

“It was a surprise, but we are very excited about it,” sophomore player Rae’Von Vadan said.

Junior player Justin Weaver said playing in the new jerseys will motivate the team to work even harder.

“We’ve got to come ready to play. We will show him why he gave it to us, tell him ‘look, we appreciate it now we’re about to win state for you,’” said Weaver.

The team is keeping the new uniform looks a secret until the big reveal after spring break.

