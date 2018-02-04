Brookport Bridge is shut down due to icy conditions

See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
Head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick, donated a big chunk of change to the football players at Marion Moore High School.More >>
A video surfaced showing an incident with an LMPD officer involving an 18-year-old man in front of a Louisville bar, now the officer has been reassigned.More >>
Austin Metzler lost his right leg in 2015 due to a hereditary clotting deficiency.More >>
A teenager has been arrested in the murder of a Fern Creek High School student.More >>
