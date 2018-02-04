Brookport Bridge is shut down due to icy conditions

The Brookport Bridge has been shut down due to icy conditions on the bridge deck.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Brookport Bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise and the ice has melted.

Drivers are advised to take the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah and Metropolis.

The KYTC has issued a traffic advisory, KYTC road crews have been sent out to treat roads.

There have been several reports of slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

US Highway 68, also known as Benton Rd., is now back open and will resume normal traffic.

No information has been released on when the Bridge will reopen.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.