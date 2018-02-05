Move over Rocky, Eagles bring underdog Super Bowl victory to Philadelphia

(RNN) – Rocky Balboa’s got company at the top of Philadelphia’s underdog mythology after the Eagles claimed an exhilarating 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII.

It was the team’s first Super Bowl win.

Sylvester Stallone, the creator of the beloved character, saluted Philadelphia in true “Rocky” fashion from his Instagram account.

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PST

As rowdy Eagles fans took to the streets to celebrate, some feared for the welfare of the famous bronze “Rocky” statute that sits outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was featured in all the movies except one.

Listen to me, Philadelphia. Do not damage the Rocky statue. — Mike Davis (@MikeDavis88) February 5, 2018

Atlanta Braves outfielder Lane Adams expressed similar concerns.

You know somebody is stealing the Rocky statue tonight. — Lane Adams (@LA_Swiftness) February 5, 2018

But in the end, there was at least one suggestion to add another underdog to the museum’s collection. Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who lead the team to victory, was a backup until starter Carson Wentz went down with an injury during the 14th week of the season.

Just go ahead and put a Nick Foles statue next to Rocky. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/dH0jgNDsaV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 5, 2018

