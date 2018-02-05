Today is World Nutella Day!

Millions of people across the world are celebrating the spread that combines hazelnuts and cocoa. (Nutella.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's world Nutella day!



Millions of people across the world are celebrating the spread that combines hazelnuts and cocoa.



Nutella's origin can be traced back to the 1800s. At the time there were plenty of nuts, but little cocoa.

Many years later, toward the end of WWII, there once again was a lack of cocoa. A pastry maker at that time, named Pietro Ferrero, started making a sweet paste.



Ferrero later turned the paste into something spreadable and a beloved food item was born.

