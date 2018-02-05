'Selfie Kid' steals the halftime show, becomes an internet meme

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When Justin Timberlake went up into the crowd during the Super Bowl halftime show, an internet star was born.

He's being called "selfie kid."

Timberlake stopped right next to Ryan McKenna, 13, who obviously didn't expect to be thrust into the spotlight. Ryan awkwardly danced with Timberlake for a bit, before getting out his phone for a selfie.

And almost immediately, #selfiekid became a hashtag.

