Officer involved in St. Matthews crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle in St. Matthews.

The crash was reported on Dutchmans and Browns lanes at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

A preliminary investigation showed the officer was driving northbound on Browns Lane and attempted to turn left onto Dutchmans Lane when he hit an SUV driving southbound on Browns Lane.

The officer, the officer’s daughter and the driver of the SUV were taken to area hospitals with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

