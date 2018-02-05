Man shot, killed in Elizabethtown

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Diecks Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Diecks Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Thomas said he later died of his injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Elizabethtown police at (270) 765-4125.

