Man shot, killed in Elizabethtown

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Diecks Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas.More >>
Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Diecks Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas.More >>
A 13-year-old becomes an internet sensation after awkwardly stealing Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
A 13-year-old becomes an internet sensation after awkwardly stealing Super Bowl halftime show.More >>
Millions of people across the world are celebrating the spread that combines hazelnuts and cocoa.More >>
Millions of people across the world are celebrating the spread that combines hazelnuts and cocoa.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
Head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick, donated a big chunk of change to the football players at Marion Moore High School.More >>
Head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick, donated a big chunk of change to the football players at Marion Moore High School.More >>