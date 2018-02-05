UPDATE: Man shot, killed in Elizabethtown identified, suspect at large

Police say Roberson is armed and dangerous (Source: Elizabethtown Police)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Police have identified the man who was found shot in a parking lot in Elizabethtown on Monday morning.

The victim is Xedric McNeil, 20, of Elizabethtown.

A warrant has been issued for Charles Roberson Jr, 29, of Elizabethtown, on charges of Murder and Wanton Endangerment in connection with McNeil's death.

Officials say his whereabouts are unknown, but he's considered armed and dangerous.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 300 block of Diecks Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Thomas said he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Elizabethtown police at (270) 765-4125, or Hardin County Crimestoppers at 800-597-8123.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.