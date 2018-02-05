LIVE: Philadelphia head coach, MVP Nick Foles talk about Eagles - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: Philadelphia head coach, MVP Nick Foles talk about Eagles Super Bowl win

Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson and MVP Nick Foles are expected to talk about the Eagles Super Bowl win at 9:30 a.m.

Watch the event via the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly