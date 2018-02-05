Unusual symptoms being linked to the flu; Kentucky, Indiana influenza outbreak makes national news

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – As the flu spreads like wildfire, unusual symptoms are making it harder to treat patients.



Kentucky and Indiana are both making national news as each state is reporting more than 100 flu-related deaths, and doctors fear it will only get worse before it gets better.



Part of the problem is that two different strains are affecting patients and some of the symptoms are not typical signs of influenza.

In Kentucky, we usually see strain A first then strain B gets going in late winter and early spring.



Right now, both strains are peaking.



With type A, patients are more likely to have a high fever, headache, body ache, sore throat and a cough.



Type B is normally milder, but can still be dangerous.



More patients experience vomiting and nausea with strain B and now some people are experiencing hives and rashes.



Both of those, unusual symptoms when it comes to diagnosing the flu.



Kentucky public health officials are reporting 100 flu-related deaths this season, including four children. In Indiana, 136 people have died from the flu.



If you’re feeling sick or showing any flu-like symptoms it’s important to see a doctor right away.



Tamiflu works best when given 48 to 72 hours after the onset of symptoms.



