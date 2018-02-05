Fire breaks out at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, KY

A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.

A worker for the city of Grand Rivers confirmed that the restaurant is on fire.

In a Facebook post, workers for the restaurant said everyone is safe.

Streets in and around Patti’s 1880's Settlement have been shut down.

The public is asked to stay out of Grand Rivers as several fire departments are assisting with response to the fire.

The incident is estimated to last three hours.

Crews from the area are still fighting the flames.

Grand Lakes Fire Department, Calvert City and Ledbetter fire crews are on scene.

