Investigators: Arson suspect admitted to crime

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire was intentionally set in an occupied apartment building and authorities say the suspect admitted to starting it.

The report of the fire brought Okolona firefighters to the 100 block of Blue Creek Ct. around 1:35 a.m. Feb. 3.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau investigators say Joshua Gregory, 22, of Louisville, said he intentionally started the fire by placing blankets on the stove top and turn on the burners.

The confession was recorded on an LMPD body-camera.

Gregory was being held on a $5,000 cash bond at Louisville Metro Corrections.

