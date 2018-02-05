Vasser, Sullivan back in IndyCar with Coyne partnership

By JENNA FRYER

Jimmy Vasser has returned to IndyCar after a one-year absence in a partnership with Dale Coyne Racing.

Vasser and business partner James Sullivan merged with Coyne to create Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan for this season. Vasser and Sullivan will be re-united with driver Sebastien Bourdais, who spent three seasons driving for them under KVSH Racing.

KVSH Racing ceased operations last season when majority owner Kevin Kalkhoven pulled out of IndyCar and Bourdais moved to Coyne's team.

Coyne's No. 19 entry is not part of the deal with Vasser and Sullivan.

