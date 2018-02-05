So. Indiana cop accused of sexual relationship with underage teen girl

CORYDON, IN (WAVE)- An officer with the Georgetown, Indiana Police Department has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

The Harrison County Prosecutors Office says Dwayne Christopher Avis, 31, is charged with two counts of child seduction and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A probable cause affidavit says the Harrison County Police Department was notified by a caseworker with the Indiana Department of Child Services about a report which alleged that Avis had exchanged nude photos with two underage girls.

During an interview with one of the teens she told police that she and Avis had sexual intercourse on two occasions. The teen also said Avis had asked her to send nude photos of herself to him. She said Avis sent sexually explicit photos of himself to her.

Harrison County prosecutors will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference on this case. Watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.