Justin Timberlake announces Kentucky, Indiana concert dates

Justin Timberlake's "Man Of The Woods" tour will stop in Lexington in September. (Source: Justin Timberlake's verified Facebook fan page)

(WAVE) - Fresh off his Super Bowl halftime performance that drew mixed reviews, pop star Justin Timberlake announced a new batch of concert dates.

>> SCHEDULE: Concerts coming to WAVE Country

The former NSYNC frontman won't play in Louisville, but he'll come close on a few other shows.

On March 31, he'll play at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena. That's a Saturday for those considering a weekend road trip.

On May 7 (Monday) and May 9 (Wednesday), Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tenn.

The European leg of his "Man Of The Woods" tour runs from June through August.

Timberlake's first show back stateside will take place at Lexington's Rupp Arena on Wed., Sept. 19.

He'll also play at Chicago's United Center on Fri., Oct. 5, and then at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Fri., Dec. 14.

For ticket release dates, visit justintimberlake.com.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.