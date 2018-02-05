Kentucky governor explains termination of 'adoption czar'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor said he terminated a $240,000 no-bid contract for a state "adoption czar" because it was not worth it to keep him on the job even though he praised his performance.

Bevin hired Daniel S. Dumas as a special adviser last year, awarding him a contract to assess a state adoption and foster care system that has more than 8,500 children in out-of-home care and has consistently not met federal standards on preventing abuse and neglect. Bevin announced the job during his 2017 State of the Commonwealth address and then hired Dumas in May for a one-year contract that was renewable for another two years.

But last month the Bevin administration terminated Dumas' contract after just seven months on the job and, according to the agreement, paid him a $60,000 buyout.

