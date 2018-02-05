1 confirmed dead in I-24 crash in Christian Co., KY, all lanes open

Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they investigated a multi-vehicle crash around the 79 mile-marker.

As of 2 p.m., both eastbound lanes were open at the 80-mile marker, according to KYTC District 2. As of 4 a.m. all lanes are open.

An official with Kentucky State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes at 9:50 a.m.

According to the Christian County, Ky. Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Graham, the crash involved two semi trucks and six other vehicles. Three of the vehicles and one semi truck caught fire and burned.

Graham said one person died, one person was critically injured and airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital. About six to other seven were injured and taken to area hospitals.

