1 confirmed dead in I-24 crash in Christian Co., KY, both EB lane open

Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, they are investigating a multi-vehicle crash around the 79 mile-marker.

As of 2 p.m., both eastbound lanes are open at the 80-mile marker, according to KYTC District 2. The westbound lanes remain blocked.

A detour remains in place for westbound traffic via the Pennyrile Parkway northbound to the US 68 Hopkinsville bypass, then east to US 68 East to return to I-24 at the Exit 65 Cadiz Interchange, according to Todd.

An official with Kentucky State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes at 9:50 a.m.

According to the Christian County, Ky. Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Graham, the crash involved two semi trucks and six other vehicles. Three of the vehicles and one semi truck caught fire and burned.

Graham said one person died, one person was critically injured and airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital. About six to other seven were injured and taken to area hospitals.

No word how long the closures will last.

