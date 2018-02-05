2 dead after 9-vehicle crash on I-24 in Christian Co., KY

On Monday, February 9, at around 9:50 a.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 at the 80 mile marker.

Two people died after the crash.

According to KSP, the Christian County Sheriff's Department was working a crash on I-24 westbound at around the 79 mile marker. The westbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up to the 80 mile marker.

Troopers say 39-year-old James Lee of Mulberry, Tenn. was driving a 2000 Freightliner tractor and semi-trailer on I-24 westbound when he approached the stopped traffic. They say Lee was not able to stop his semi and hit a 2015 Ford F-150 in the right lane.

In the Ford F-150 was the driver, 55-year-old Mary Engrav of Waukon, Iowa; front passenger 61-year-old Barbara Winters-Kelly of Waterville, Iowa; and right rear passenger 58-year-old Joan Lyons of Waukon, Iowa.

Engrav was pronounced dead at the scene by the Christian County coroner. Winters-Kelly was taken by ambulance to a Clarksville, Tenn. hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Lyons was airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to KSP, the impact of the crash caused Engrav's truck to hit the rear trailer portion of a 2016 Freightliner tractor and semi-trailer stopped in front of here. The Freightliner was driven by 64-year-old Jeffrey Bartlett of Gray, Ga. They say he was not injured in the crash.

Troopers say Lee's semi truck then swerved into the left, westbound lane and hit a 2014 Chevrolet passenger car driven by 79-year-old Ronald Logan of Lomax, Ill.; a Honda passenger car driven by Lawrence Boykin and a Kia Optima driven by 29-year-old Alicia Sheerer of Princeton, Ky.

According to KSP, Logan, Boykin and Sheerer were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say the vehicles continued to hit other stopped vehicles, including a 2011 Toyota passenger car driven by 67-year-old Robert Kellogg of Hendersonville, Tenn., a 2014 Honda passenger car driven by 69-year-old Wayne Goerss of St. Charles, Mo. and another commercial vehicle driven by 44-year-old Jason Higgins of Elkton, Ky.

Kellogg was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Higgins was not injured.

Goerss' passenger, 67-year-old Kathy Goerss, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lee was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

KSP was assisted on scene by the Christian County Sheriff's Department, Christian County Coroner, Oak Grove Fire Department, Hopkinsville Fire and EMS, Fort Campbell Fire Department, Fort Campbell EMS, Air Evac, Herndon Volunteer Fire Department, Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Christian County Rescue Team, Square Deal Volunteer Fire Department and the Christian County Emergency Management.

