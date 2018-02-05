Indiana mom changes plea, admits guilt in crash with train that killed her 2 kids

Wyatt and Adalynn Fouch died when their mother's vehicle was hit by a train. (Source: Family Photo)

Ericka Fouch is accused of using drugs before the crash that killed her children. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Several months after denying guilt in her children's deaths, a Clark County mother has changed her plea and will accept a possible prison sentence.

Ericka Fouch was behind the wheel of her car when she drove into the train crossing at State Road 160 and Railroad Street in Henryville last summer, despite warning signals and loud noises. The car collided with a train, killing her two kids -- 5-year-old Adalynn and 4-year-old Wyatt.

Following the crash, Fouch's blood test on the way to the hospital showed methamphetamine and THC in her system.

Fouch was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated, and two counts of neglect of a dependent, resulting in death, among other charges.

"The investigation reveals that approximately one hour before the collision occurred, Miss Fouch did use drugs," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said back in September.

While fighting back tears in court Monday, Fouch changed her plea to guilty, and the judge accepted the deal that included the dropped counts of neglect. For the OWI charges, she could spend up to a maximum of 24 years in prison when she is sentenced March 8. It is also possible that the judge may only sentence her to an extended sentence of home incarceration.

Had she not changed her plea, Fouch's trial was scheduled to start next week.

